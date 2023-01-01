Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

58,001 KM

Details Features

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

58,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9929792
  • Stock #: U0845
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM1K0529436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0845
  • Mileage 58,001 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

