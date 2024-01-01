Menu
<p>LEATHER HEATED SEATS - BACKUP CAM - WE FINANCE!</p><p>"Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this pre-owned 2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring at Patterson Auto Sales! With its sleek design and luxurious leather seating, this vehicle is sure to turn heads on the road. And with a powerful 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine under the hood, you'll have all the power you need for any adventure. Don't miss your chance to own this top-of-the-line SUV at a fraction of the cost. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today!"</p>

2016 Mazda CX-5

180,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Grand Touring AWD

Grand Touring AWD

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

VIN JM3KE4DY7G0818893

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

LEATHER HEATED SEATS - BACKUP CAM - WE FINANCE!

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

