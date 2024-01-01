$14,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
Grand Touring AWD
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour No data
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER HEATED SEATS - BACKUP CAM - WE FINANCE!
"Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this pre-owned 2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring at Patterson Auto Sales! With its sleek design and luxurious leather seating, this vehicle is sure to turn heads on the road. And with a powerful 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine under the hood, you'll have all the power you need for any adventure. Don't miss your chance to own this top-of-the-line SUV at a fraction of the cost. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today!"
Vehicle Features
