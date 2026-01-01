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<p>Experience the refined elegance of the 2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature in a sophisticated gray finish with an AWD drivetrain for outstanding handling in Canadian weather conditions. This SUV seamlessly blends luxury and performance, making every drive a pleasure.</p><p>Step inside to a rich brown leather interior that exudes comfort and style. This model features a spacious cabin equipped with leather seats and a leather/metal-look gear shifter, accentuating its premium feel. Enjoy the fresh air with the sunroof and glide on stylish alloy wheels that enhance its modern design.</p><p>Stay connected and safe with advanced technology, including a navigation system and smart device integration. The heads-up display ensures you keep your eyes on the road, while adaptive cruise control and brake assist offer peace of mind on every journey. Appreciate the convenience of a backup camera, parking sensors, and lane assist, along with a range of comfort options like heated and cooled seats for every season.</p><p>Perfect for families and individuals who prioritize comfort and sophistication in their vehicles, the 2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature AWD provides an unparalleled driving experience. Contact Cobourg Mazda today to discover how this exceptional SUV can enhance your daily travels.</p>

2021 Mazda CX-9

133,586 KM

Details Description Features

$28,106

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Mazda CX-9

Signature

Watch This Vehicle
14293655

2021 Mazda CX-9

Signature

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

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Contact Seller

$28,106

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
133,586KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3TCBEY4M0528619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,586 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the refined elegance of the 2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature in a sophisticated gray finish with an AWD drivetrain for outstanding handling in Canadian weather conditions. This SUV seamlessly blends luxury and performance, making every drive a pleasure.

Step inside to a rich brown leather interior that exudes comfort and style. This model features a spacious cabin equipped with leather seats and a leather/metal-look gear shifter, accentuating its premium feel. Enjoy the fresh air with the sunroof and glide on stylish alloy wheels that enhance its modern design.

Stay connected and safe with advanced technology, including a navigation system and smart device integration. The heads-up display ensures you keep your eyes on the road, while adaptive cruise control and brake assist offer peace of mind on every journey. Appreciate the convenience of a backup camera, parking sensors, and lane assist, along with a range of comfort options like heated and cooled seats for every season.

Perfect for families and individuals who prioritize comfort and sophistication in their vehicles, the 2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature AWD provides an unparalleled driving experience. Contact Cobourg Mazda today to discover how this exceptional SUV can enhance your daily travels.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
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905-372-1820

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$28,106

+ taxes & licensing>

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2021 Mazda CX-9