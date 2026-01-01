$28,106+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-9
Signature
2021 Mazda CX-9
Signature
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$28,106
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,586 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the refined elegance of the 2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature in a sophisticated gray finish with an AWD drivetrain for outstanding handling in Canadian weather conditions. This SUV seamlessly blends luxury and performance, making every drive a pleasure.
Step inside to a rich brown leather interior that exudes comfort and style. This model features a spacious cabin equipped with leather seats and a leather/metal-look gear shifter, accentuating its premium feel. Enjoy the fresh air with the sunroof and glide on stylish alloy wheels that enhance its modern design.
Stay connected and safe with advanced technology, including a navigation system and smart device integration. The heads-up display ensures you keep your eyes on the road, while adaptive cruise control and brake assist offer peace of mind on every journey. Appreciate the convenience of a backup camera, parking sensors, and lane assist, along with a range of comfort options like heated and cooled seats for every season.
Perfect for families and individuals who prioritize comfort and sophistication in their vehicles, the 2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature AWD provides an unparalleled driving experience. Contact Cobourg Mazda today to discover how this exceptional SUV can enhance your daily travels.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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905-372-1820