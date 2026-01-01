$32,106+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda MAZDA3
GT w/Turbo
2023 Mazda MAZDA3
GT w/Turbo
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$32,106
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,898 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the exhilaration of driving the 2023 Mazda3 Sport GT w/Turbo, finished in a crisp white and equipped with the confidence of i-ACTIV AWD. This sedan is engineered for enhanced handling, providing a dynamic drive that excites at every turn.
The exterior's striking white hue is perfectly complemented by elegant alloy wheels, while the bold styling is further accentuated by a sleek design. Step inside to a luxurious red leather interior, where comfort meets sophistication. Enjoy the convenience of features like power seats, power windows, and a sunroof/moonroof that elevates your driving experience.
Stay at the forefront of technology with smart device integration, a crystal-clear heads-up display, and an intuitive navigation system. Safety is paramount with a suite of driver assistance features including brake assist, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and parking sensors that keep you secure on every journey. Heated mirrors and a heated steering wheel add to the comfort, especially during colder months.
Ideal for tech-savvy families or individuals who value comfort and performance, the 2023 Mazda3 Sport GT w/Turbo is ready to impress. Connect with us at Cobourg Mazda to learn more about this exceptional vehicle and schedule your test drive today.
Vehicle Features
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905-372-1820