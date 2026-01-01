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<p>Experience the exhilaration of driving the 2023 Mazda3 Sport GT w/Turbo, finished in a crisp white and equipped with the confidence of i-ACTIV AWD. This sedan is engineered for enhanced handling, providing a dynamic drive that excites at every turn.</p><p>The exterior's striking white hue is perfectly complemented by elegant alloy wheels, while the bold styling is further accentuated by a sleek design. Step inside to a luxurious red leather interior, where comfort meets sophistication. Enjoy the convenience of features like power seats, power windows, and a sunroof/moonroof that elevates your driving experience.</p><p>Stay at the forefront of technology with smart device integration, a crystal-clear heads-up display, and an intuitive navigation system. Safety is paramount with a suite of driver assistance features including brake assist, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and parking sensors that keep you secure on every journey. Heated mirrors and a heated steering wheel add to the comfort, especially during colder months.</p><p>Ideal for tech-savvy families or individuals who value comfort and performance, the 2023 Mazda3 Sport GT w/Turbo is ready to impress. Connect with us at Cobourg Mazda to learn more about this exceptional vehicle and schedule your test drive today.</p>

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

11,898 KM

Details Description Features

$32,106

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Mazda MAZDA3

GT w/Turbo

Watch This Vehicle
14293649

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

GT w/Turbo

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

  1. 14293649
  2. 14293649
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$32,106

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
11,898KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPBMY7P1617366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the exhilaration of driving the 2023 Mazda3 Sport GT w/Turbo, finished in a crisp white and equipped with the confidence of i-ACTIV AWD. This sedan is engineered for enhanced handling, providing a dynamic drive that excites at every turn.

The exterior's striking white hue is perfectly complemented by elegant alloy wheels, while the bold styling is further accentuated by a sleek design. Step inside to a luxurious red leather interior, where comfort meets sophistication. Enjoy the convenience of features like power seats, power windows, and a sunroof/moonroof that elevates your driving experience.

Stay at the forefront of technology with smart device integration, a crystal-clear heads-up display, and an intuitive navigation system. Safety is paramount with a suite of driver assistance features including brake assist, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and parking sensors that keep you secure on every journey. Heated mirrors and a heated steering wheel add to the comfort, especially during colder months.

Ideal for tech-savvy families or individuals who value comfort and performance, the 2023 Mazda3 Sport GT w/Turbo is ready to impress. Connect with us at Cobourg Mazda to learn more about this exceptional vehicle and schedule your test drive today.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
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905-372-XXXX

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905-372-1820

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$32,106

+ taxes & licensing>

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2023 Mazda MAZDA3