2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss CREW-TRAIL BOSS-ONE OWNER!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,155 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX. This CREW-TRAIL BOSS features: REMOTE START, BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH BLACK ALLOYS WITH A/T TIRES, 2 INCH LIFT, MONTUBE SHOCKS, SKID PLATES, SOFT TRI-FOLD COVER, SPRAY ON BED LINER, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER DRIVERS SEAT AND MORE. Black exterior and Jet Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vandermeer Toyota
