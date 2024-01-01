Menu
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX. This CREW-TRAIL BOSS features: REMOTE START, BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH BLACK ALLOYS WITH A/T TIRES, 2 INCH LIFT, MONTUBE SHOCKS, SKID PLATES, SOFT TRI-FOLD COVER, SPRAY ON BED LINER, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER DRIVERS SEAT AND MORE. Black exterior and Jet Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

21,155 KM

$55,979

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss CREW-TRAIL BOSS-ONE OWNER!

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss CREW-TRAIL BOSS-ONE OWNER!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$55,979

+ taxes & licensing

21,155KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCPDCEK4PG194908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,155 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX. This CREW-TRAIL BOSS features: REMOTE START, BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH BLACK ALLOYS WITH A/T TIRES, 2 INCH LIFT, MONTUBE SHOCKS, SKID PLATES, SOFT TRI-FOLD COVER, SPRAY ON BED LINER, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER DRIVERS SEAT AND MORE. Black exterior and Jet Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

$55,979

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500