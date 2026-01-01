$23,106+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2023 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$23,106
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,106 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2023 Mazda Mazda3 GS in a striking red finish with front-wheel drive. This sedan is designed for smooth handling and an enjoyable driving experience.
Its sophisticated exterior is highlighted by sleek alloy wheels and heated mirrors. Step inside to find a refined black interior featuring a leather steering wheel, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort during those colder months.
Tech-savvy drivers will appreciate the included smart device integration and Bluetooth connection, supplemented by advanced safety features such as lane assist, brake assist, and a backup camera. The adaptive cruise control and keyless entry add to the ease and convenience of your drive.
This Mazda3 GS is perfect for urban commuters and style-conscious drivers who value both performance and comfort. Don't miss the chance to experience this remarkable vehicle - contact Cobourg Mazda today for more information and to book a test drive.
Vehicle Features
Safety
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Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
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905-372-1820