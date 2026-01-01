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<p>Introducing the 2023 Mazda Mazda3 GS in a striking red finish with front-wheel drive. This sedan is designed for smooth handling and an enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>Its sophisticated exterior is highlighted by sleek alloy wheels and heated mirrors. Step inside to find a refined black interior featuring a leather steering wheel, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort during those colder months.</p><p>Tech-savvy drivers will appreciate the included smart device integration and Bluetooth connection, supplemented by advanced safety features such as lane assist, brake assist, and a backup camera. The adaptive cruise control and keyless entry add to the ease and convenience of your drive.</p><p>This Mazda3 GS is perfect for urban commuters and style-conscious drivers who value both performance and comfort. Don't miss the chance to experience this remarkable vehicle - contact Cobourg Mazda today for more information and to book a test drive.</p>

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

59,106 KM

Details Description Features

$23,106

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle
14157742

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

  1. 14157742
  2. 14157742
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$23,106

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
59,106KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBPAC74PM354241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,106 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2023 Mazda Mazda3 GS in a striking red finish with front-wheel drive. This sedan is designed for smooth handling and an enjoyable driving experience.

Its sophisticated exterior is highlighted by sleek alloy wheels and heated mirrors. Step inside to find a refined black interior featuring a leather steering wheel, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort during those colder months.

Tech-savvy drivers will appreciate the included smart device integration and Bluetooth connection, supplemented by advanced safety features such as lane assist, brake assist, and a backup camera. The adaptive cruise control and keyless entry add to the ease and convenience of your drive.

This Mazda3 GS is perfect for urban commuters and style-conscious drivers who value both performance and comfort. Don't miss the chance to experience this remarkable vehicle - contact Cobourg Mazda today for more information and to book a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
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905-372-XXXX

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905-372-1820

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$23,106

+ taxes & licensing>

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2023 Mazda MAZDA3