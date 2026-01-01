$7,995+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Mazda MAZDA3
Touring
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
Touring
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
191,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, 2015 Mazda 3 Hatchback, Touring with 6 speed manual transmission, power group, cold ac, push start, reverse camera, heated seats and more. Very reliable and economical sporty hatchback 1 OWNER AND ACCIDENT FREE with LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
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$7,995
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Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2015 Mazda MAZDA3