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<p>New arrival, 2015 Mazda 3 Hatchback, Touring with 6 speed manual transmission, power group, cold ac, push start, reverse camera, heated seats and more. Very reliable and economical sporty hatchback 1 OWNER AND ACCIDENT FREE with LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

191,000 KM

Details Description

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14432665.822909592?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=17674

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Touring

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
191,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, 2015 Mazda 3 Hatchback, Touring with 6 speed manual transmission, power group, cold ac, push start, reverse camera, heated seats and more. Very reliable and economical sporty hatchback 1 OWNER AND ACCIDENT FREE with LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
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416-740-7878

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$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2015 Mazda MAZDA3