<p>Your chance to buy a brand new 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca.  Currently in storage. Shown by appointment only.</p>

2013 Ford Mustang

275 KM

$89,500

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Mustang

Boss 302

13313516

2013 Ford Mustang

Boss 302

Bruno's Cars Inc.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

416-505-5890

$89,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
275KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8CU1D5244988

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 275 KM

Your chance to buy a brand new 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca.  Currently in storage. Shown by appointment only.

Laguna Seca

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bruno's Cars Inc.

Bruno's Cars Inc.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
416-505-5890

$89,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Bruno's Cars Inc.

416-505-5890

2013 Ford Mustang