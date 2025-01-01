$89,500+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Mustang
Boss 302
Location
Bruno's Cars Inc.
540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
416-505-5890
Used
275KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8CU1D5244988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 275 KM
Vehicle Description
Your chance to buy a brand new 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca. Currently in storage. Shown by appointment only.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Laguna Seca
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
