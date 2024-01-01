Menu
New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,
161,259 KM Canadian vehicle, Great condition,
Runs and Drives  like brand new. The car has features Like;
Apple Car-Play, Rear-Cam, Sunroof, Leather
AWD, Heated seats, and Much more.
Car history will be provided at our dealership.
HST and Licensing are not included in the price.
As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.
Certification is available for $699 Certification fee may vary
Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.
Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 
FINANCING AVAILABLE*
WARRANTY AVAILABLE *
Manaf Auto Sales Inc.
555 North Rivermede Rd.
Concord, ON L4K 4G8
For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680
Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

2018 Cadillac ATS

161,259 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Cadillac ATS

AWD Apple CarPlay Rear-Cam Sunroof Leather Heated

2018 Cadillac ATS

AWD Apple CarPlay Rear-Cam Sunroof Leather Heated

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

161,259KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour B
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M-2358
  • Mileage 161,259 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc 

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,

161,259 KM Canadian vehicle, Great condition,

Runs and Drives  like brand new. The car has features Like;

Apple Car-Play, Rear-Cam, Sunroof, Leather

AWD, Heated seats, and Much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST and Licensing are not included in the price.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $699 "Certification fee may vary"

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2018 Cadillac ATS