<p>Light use 3500 Low truck with 2 year old SnowEx spreader and Meyers V Blade.  Was used exclusively by a GM dealer for their own lot since new. Always serviced and shows like its been treated with respect.  Buy now before I detail it and send to USA.</p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

42,887 KM

Details Description Features

$35,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Bruno's Cars Inc.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

416-505-5890

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

42,887KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC3KYCG7JZ306687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 42,887 KM

Vehicle Description

Light use 3500 Low truck with 2 year old SnowEx spreader and Meyers V Blade.  Was used exclusively by a GM dealer for their own lot since new. Always serviced and shows like its been treated with respect.  Buy now before I detail it and send to USA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

REG CAB Work Truck

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

