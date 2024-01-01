$35,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
REG CAB Plow Sander
Location
Bruno's Cars Inc.
540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
416-505-5890
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 42,887 KM
Vehicle Description
Light use 3500 Low truck with 2 year old SnowEx spreader and Meyers V Blade. Was used exclusively by a GM dealer for their own lot since new. Always serviced and shows like its been treated with respect. Buy now before I detail it and send to USA.
