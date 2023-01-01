Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

32,163 KM

4WD Reg Cab 119.0" SLE

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Reg Cab 119.0" SLE

Location

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

32,163KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10043703
  • VIN: 1GTN2MEC8JZ361676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 32,163 KM

Vehicle Description

Impeccably kept rare regular cab short bed.  Annual Krown Undercoating.  Tonneau cover.

Loaded truck with upgrade Chrome wheels. Last year of this model and already collectible.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

