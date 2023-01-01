Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Sonata

103,410 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Sonata

2018 Hyundai Sonata

Limited Sport 2.4L Sunroof Remote Starter RearCam

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Sonata

Limited Sport 2.4L Sunroof Remote Starter RearCam

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

  1. 1693609748
  2. 1693609750
  3. 1693609755
  4. 1693609760
  5. 1693609764
  6. 1693609770
  7. 1693609773
  8. 1693609777
  9. 1693609781
  10. 1693609785
  11. 1693609790
  12. 1693609795
  13. 1693609800
  14. 1693609805
  15. 1693609809
  16. 1693609813
  17. 1693609817
  18. 1693609822
  19. 1693609827
  20. 1693609831
  21. 1693609836
  22. 1693609841
  23. 1693609846
  24. 1693609852
  25. 1693609856
  26. 1693609862
  27. 1693609867
  28. 1693609872
  29. 1693609876
  30. 1693609881
  31. 1693609885
  32. 1693609890
  33. 1693609895
  34. 1693609900
  35. 1693609905
  36. 1693609911
  37. 1693609915
  38. 1693609920
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
103,410KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10373316
  • Stock #: M-2330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,410 KM

Vehicle Description

 Manaf auto sales. UCDA member, buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,

Only 103,410 KM Canadian Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM)

Condition, runs & drives just like brand new comes certified.

The car has a lot of features Like, Remote Starter,Sunroof, Rear Cam, Heated Seats,

and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

Please call us and book your time to view/test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $699 "Certification fee may vary"

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales

2018 Nissan Murano A...
 55,213 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra 1...
 56,030 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 326,070 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Manaf Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

Call Dealer

416-904-XXXX

(click to show)

416-904-6680

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory