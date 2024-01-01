$37,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit 4x4
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit 4x4
Location
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
905-738-3800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing
81,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4RJFJT1KC658881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Grande National Leasing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4x4 81,500 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv S tronic - S-Line Prem 38,900 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 w/ lift upgraded rims/tires 70,327 KM $48,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Grande National Leasing
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
Call Dealer
905-738-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing
Grande National Leasing
905-738-3800
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee