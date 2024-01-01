Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

81,500 KM

Details Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit 4x4

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

  1. 1706730302
  2. 1706730304
  3. 1706730307
  4. 1706730309
  5. 1706730311
  6. 1706730315
  7. 1706730317
  8. 1706730320
  9. 1706730322
  10. 1706730324
  11. 1706730326
  12. 1706730328
  13. 1706730330
  14. 1706730332
  15. 1706730334
  16. 1706730337
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
81,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFJT1KC658881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Grande National Leasing

Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4x4 for sale in Concord, ON
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4x4 81,500 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv S tronic - S-Line Prem for sale in Concord, ON
2018 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv S tronic - S-Line Prem 38,900 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 w/ lift upgraded rims/tires for sale in Concord, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 w/ lift upgraded rims/tires 70,327 KM $48,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Grande National Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Grande National Leasing

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

Call Dealer

905-738-XXXX

(click to show)

905-738-3800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee