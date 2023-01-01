2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

$59,980 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 1 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9555019

9555019 Stock #: 100A01-154687

100A01-154687 VIN: 4JGED6EB7KA154687

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 81,158 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.