2019 Nissan Leaf

58,179 KM

Details Description

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

2019 Nissan Leaf

2019 Nissan Leaf

SL I NO ACCIDENTS I TOP TRIM LEVEL

2019 Nissan Leaf

SL I NO ACCIDENTS I TOP TRIM LEVEL

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

58,179KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9902492
  • Stock #: 50M10-400838
  • VIN: 1N4AZ1CPXKC400838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 58,179 KM

Vehicle Description

SL TOP TRIM LEVEL PACKAGE - HARD TO FIND - NO ACCIDENTS - NO PAYMENTS UP TO 6 MONTHS ( O.A.C. ) - Finance and Save Over $3,500 - FINANCING PRICE ADVERTISED $29980 call us for more details /  LEATHER / NAVIGATION / HEATED AND POWER SEATS / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / REAR CAMERA / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / LANE DEPARTURE / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / COLLISION ASSIST / BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY /Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________
 
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL ********** or visit TOACARS.ca
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $695.00
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the cash price sale
* Premium vehicles may be subject to an additional cost to the client
care package
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Financing Starts From the Lowest
Market Rate* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our
financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit
********** for application
_________________________________________________________________________
 
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us
to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore,
this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The
certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for
only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in
great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to
test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

