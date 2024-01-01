Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

131,039 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1718906386
  2. 1718906386
  3. 1718906386
  4. 1718906385
  5. 1718906384
  6. 1718906385
  7. 1718906385
  8. 1718906385
  9. 1718906385
  10. 1718906386
  11. 1718906385
  12. 1718906385
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,039KM
VIN 5NMSGDAG3AH350165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-089
  • Mileage 131,039 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2007 Toyota Yaris for sale in Cornwall, ON
2007 Toyota Yaris 225,638 KM $3,900 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Corolla for sale in Cornwall, ON
2009 Toyota Corolla 178,923 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat CC for sale in Cornwall, ON
2013 Volkswagen Passat CC 248,350 KM $4,900 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe