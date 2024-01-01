Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Base for sale in Cornwall, ON

2023 Ford Bronco

24,364 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Bronco

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Bronco

Base

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

  1. 1712081235
  2. 1712081235
  3. 1712081235
  4. 1712081235
  5. 1712081235
  6. 1712081235
  7. 1712081235
  8. 1712081235
  9. 1712081235
  10. 1712081235
  11. 1712081235
  12. 1712081235
  13. 1712081235
  14. 1712081235
  15. 1712081235
  16. 1712081235
  17. 1712081235
  18. 1712081235
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
24,364KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMEE5DP1PLB09728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,364 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bow Tie Auto Sales

Used 2019 RAM 3500 Limited for sale in Cornwall, ON
2019 RAM 3500 Limited 141,098 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Cornwall, ON
2023 GMC Terrain SLE 13,564 KM $35,898 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Nissan Xterra S for sale in Cornwall, ON
2011 Nissan Xterra S 0 KM $10,966 + tax & lic

Email Bow Tie Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-4676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-935-4676

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Bronco