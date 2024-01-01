Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 RAM 1500

113,000 KM

Details Features

$32,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Location

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

  1. 1711405224
  2. 1711405224
  3. 1711405224
  4. 1711405224
  5. 1711405224
  6. 1711405224
  7. 1711405224
  8. 1711405220
  9. 1711405224
  10. 1711405223
  11. 1711405223
  12. 1711405222
  13. 1711405222
  14. 1711405223
  15. 1711405221
  16. 1711405222
  17. 1711405222
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
113,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7YT8JS181477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loan Services

Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma for sale in Cornwall, ON
2020 Toyota Tacoma 45,039 KM $46,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chrysler 300 S for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Chrysler 300 S 86,000 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Telluride EX V6 for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Kia Telluride EX V6 123,956 KM $36,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Loan Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loan Services

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-9766

Alternate Numbers
613-330-8600
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loan Services

613-935-9766

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500