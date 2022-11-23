$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
613-935-4676
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman 4x2 Reg Cab 6'4" Box
Location
532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
123,804KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9391333
- Stock #: 1005
- VIN: 3c6jr6at9kg668665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 123,804 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
