Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

20,343 KM

Details Features

$34,968

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

RS

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

RS

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

  1. 1705426581
  2. 1705426581
  3. 1705426581
  4. 1705426581
  5. 1705426581
  6. 1705426581
  7. 1705426581
  8. 1705426581
  9. 1705426581
  10. 1705426581
  11. 1705426581
  12. 1705426581
  13. 1705426581
  14. 1705426581
  15. 1705426581
  16. 1705426581
  17. 1705426581
  18. 1705426581
  19. 1705426581
  20. 1705426581
  21. 1705426581
  22. 1705426581
  23. 1705426581
Contact Seller

$34,968

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
20,343KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNAXWEG5PS154481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,343 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bow Tie Auto Sales

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Cornwall, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel 60,471 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Cornwall, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Big Horn 18,670 KM $45,655 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Ford Explorer XLT 140,768 KM $36,877 + tax & lic

Email Bow Tie Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-4676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,968

+ taxes & licensing

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-935-4676

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Equinox