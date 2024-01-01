Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 27 years Equipped with *AC*POWER WINDOWS* This Civic will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Daves Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-def6d5c5-7fff-1d68-6e0b-91a3e8a5a11b></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $150 for new plates, $100 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div>

2012 Honda Civic

176,671 KM

Details Description Features

$7,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Honda Civic

LX Sedan 5-Speed MT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

LX Sedan 5-Speed MT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 11162392
  2. 11162392
  3. 11162392
  4. 11162392
  5. 11162392
  6. 11162392
  7. 11162392
  8. 11162392
  9. 11162392
  10. 11162392
  11. 11162392
  12. 11162392
  13. 11162392
  14. 11162392
  15. 11162392
  16. 11162392
  17. 11162392
  18. 11162392
  19. 11162392
  20. 11162392
  21. 11162392
  22. 11162392
  23. 11162392
  24. 11162392
  25. 11162392
  26. 11162392
  27. 11162392
  28. 11162392
  29. 11162392
  30. 11162392
  31. 11162392
Contact Seller

$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
176,671KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB2E5XCH011108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,671 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 27 years Equipped with *AC*POWER WINDOWS* This Civic will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Dave's Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $150 for new plates, $100 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited *Excellent condition* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited *Excellent condition* 215,258 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Colorado 2LT AC*POWER WINDOWS* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2012 Chevrolet Colorado 2LT AC*POWER WINDOWS* 121,512 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 111,488 KM $21,759 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic