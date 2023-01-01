Menu
2013 Ford F-150

163,703 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

XLT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

163,703KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9755437
  • Stock #: B78252
  • VIN: 1FTFX1ET2DFB78252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B78252
  • Mileage 163,703 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Certification included! New tires.
This F-150 is equipped with A/C, power windows, steering wheel controls and power mirrors. It comes with AM/FM/CD options as well as satellite radio. This 6 passenger Ford comes with a trailer tow package and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Ford F-150 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails

