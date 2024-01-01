Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 27 years! Equipped with *AC*CRUISE*HEATED SEATS*. This Civic will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-904df85b-7fff-03d6-742e-e2598c399f19></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $110 for new plates, $80 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div>

2014 Honda Civic

169,183 KM

Details Description Features

$12,759

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Honda Civic

LX No Accidents.

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Civic

LX No Accidents.

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 11112118
  2. 11112118
  3. 11112118
  4. 11112118
  5. 11112118
  6. 11112118
  7. 11112118
  8. 11112118
  9. 11112118
  10. 11112118
  11. 11112118
  12. 11112118
  13. 11112118
  14. 11112118
  15. 11112118
  16. 11112118
  17. 11112118
  18. 11112118
  19. 11112118
  20. 11112118
  21. 11112118
  22. 11112118
  23. 11112118
  24. 11112118
  25. 11112118
  26. 11112118
  27. 11112118
Contact Seller

$12,759

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
169,183KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB2F48EH005753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,183 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 27 years! Equipped with *AC*CRUISE*HEATED SEATS*. This Civic will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $110 for new plates, $80 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2012 GMC Terrain SLT2 AWD One Owner!! V-6!! No Accidents!! Low Mileage!! Service Records!! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2012 GMC Terrain SLT2 AWD One Owner!! V-6!! No Accidents!! Low Mileage!! Service Records!! 113,209 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda CR-V EX-L No Accidents! Leather! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L No Accidents! Leather! 187,785 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sedona LX $17,759 +HST & Licensing for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Kia Sedona LX $17,759 +HST & Licensing 155,090 KM $17,759 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,759

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic