Daves Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with leather heated seats, back-up camera, Cruise, AC and much more. This Enclave will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Daves Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

2015 Buick Enclave

169,113 KM

Details Description Features

$17,795

+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Enclave

Leather

2015 Buick Enclave

Leather

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$17,795

+ taxes & licensing

169,113KM
Used
VIN 5GAKRBKD8FJ238628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 238628
  • Mileage 169,113 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with leather heated seats, back-up camera, Cruise, AC and much more. This Enclave will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

$17,795

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2015 Buick Enclave