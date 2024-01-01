$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Soul
ex Low Mileage! Well Maintained!
2015 Kia Soul
2015 Kia Soul ex Low Mileage! Well Maintained!
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
146,000KM
Used
VIN KNDJP3A55F7176246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Wagon
- Stock # 176246
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with TV entertainment, back-up camera, blue-tooth, Carplay, 8 passenger capability, power seats, remote start and 2 keys. This Odyssey will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles, with all vehicles safetied and warrantied in-house. Dave's Auto is ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
2018 RAM 1500 Tradesman *1 owner*No Accidents* 222,530 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE *33 service records* 122,470 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS *No accidents* 159,748 KM $12,359 + tax & lic
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
2015 Kia Soul