Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

138,339 KM

Details Description Features

$14,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9383269
  2. 9383269
  3. 9383269
  4. 9383269
  5. 9383269
  6. 9383269
  7. 9383269
  8. 9383269
  9. 9383269
  10. 9383269
Contact Seller

$14,750

+ taxes & licensing

138,339KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9383269
  • Stock #: 132997
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V76FM132997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 132997
  • Mileage 138,339 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Certification included!

This Mazda is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black interior features heated front seats, a rear view camera, steering wheel controls, and power windows. This 5 passenger Mazda 3 comes with fog lights, daytime running lights, alloy wheels and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This 2015 Mazda 3 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 167,697 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Outback ...
 136,869 KM
$17,750 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-3 SPORT
 129,968 KM
$17,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory