2016 Mazda MAZDA3
i Touring
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
416-500-5311
$10,800
+ taxes & licensing
214,008KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBM1L78GM313796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2024
- Mileage 214,008 KM
Vehicle Description
214K, 2.0L I4 SkyACTIV, 155HP, AT, Very FUEL EFFICIENT - 7.9L/100 KMs - City, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Moonroof, CarFax available, Blind-spot avoidance, Stability and Traction control, ABS, 3 Rear headrests, 1-touch windows, Steering wheel controls, Rear-view camera and much much more ..
Lots of COMPACTS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Cloth door trim
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Retractable cargo cover
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Chrome window trim
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Premium cloth upholstery
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Touch-sensitive controls
Driver seat manual adjustments
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
100 AMPS ALTERNATOR
14.0 STEERING RATIO
2.6 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
AHA INTERNET RADIO APP
MAZDA CONNECT INFOTAINMENT
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
