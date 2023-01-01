$13,795+ tax & licensing
$13,795
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
189,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9820531
- Stock #: 225677
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR225677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Caravan is equipped with A/C and the black cloth interior features cruise control mounted on the steering wheel, AM/FM/CD options as well as the auxiliary option. It comes with rear defrost, FWD and an automatic transmission.
This 7 passenger Dodge Grand Caravan could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this Caravan and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
