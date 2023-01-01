Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,795

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9820531
  2. 9820531
  3. 9820531
  4. 9820531
  5. 9820531
  6. 9820531
  7. 9820531
  8. 9820531
  9. 9820531
  10. 9820531
  11. 9820531
  12. 9820531
  13. 9820531
  14. 9820531
  15. 9820531
  16. 9820531
  17. 9820531
  18. 9820531
  19. 9820531
  20. 9820531
  21. 9820531
  22. 9820531
  23. 9820531
  24. 9820531
  25. 9820531
  26. 9820531
  27. 9820531
  28. 9820531
  29. 9820531
  30. 9820531
  31. 9820531
  32. 9820531
  33. 9820531
  34. 9820531
  35. 9820531
  36. 9820531
  37. 9820531
  38. 9820531
  39. 9820531
  40. 9820531
  41. 9820531
Contact Seller

$13,795

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
189,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9820531
  • Stock #: 225677
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR225677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 225677
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included!
This Caravan is equipped with A/C and the black cloth interior features cruise control mounted on the steering wheel, AM/FM/CD options as well as the auxiliary option. It comes with rear defrost, FWD and an automatic transmission.
This 7 passenger Dodge Grand Caravan could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this Caravan and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2017 Dodge Journey C...
 80,640 KM
$24,795 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Echo 4-D...
 145,000 KM
$7,799 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 148,383 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory