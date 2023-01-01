Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

112,793 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,793KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9796057
  • Stock #: 036804
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV4KW036804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 036804
  • Mileage 112,793 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Certification included!
This Toyota RAV4 is equipped with A/C and heated front seats and the gray cloth interior features adaptive cruise control, heated side mirrors, bluetooth and streaming audio. It also comes with power windows and door locks and rear defrost, AWD and an automatic transmission.
All vehicles with XM capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
This RAV4 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this Toyota or need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

