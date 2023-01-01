$29,995+ tax & licensing
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
112,793KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9796057
- Stock #: 036804
- VIN: 2T3B1RFV4KW036804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 036804
- Mileage 112,793 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota RAV4 is equipped with A/C and heated front seats and the gray cloth interior features adaptive cruise control, heated side mirrors, bluetooth and streaming audio. It also comes with power windows and door locks and rear defrost, AWD and an automatic transmission.
All vehicles with XM capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
This RAV4 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this Toyota or need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Luggage / Roof Rack
Remote Buying Options
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1