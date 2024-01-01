Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

69,000 KM

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

69,000KM
Used

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Toyota Safety sense
- AWD

Here comes another desirable Toyota Rav4 Hybrid LE+ AWD with Toyota Safety Sense technology! This fuel economic, spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$27,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive!

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

2018 Toyota RAV4