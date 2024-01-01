$27,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS!
2018 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
69,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3978
- Mileage 69,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Toyota Safety sense
- AWD
Here comes another desirable Toyota Rav4 Hybrid LE+ AWD with Toyota Safety Sense technology! This fuel economic, spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$27,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive!
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2018 Toyota RAV4