<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE STEERING CONTROLS  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2015 RAM ProMaster City

295,354 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
12146223

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
295,354KM
Excellent Condition
VIN zfberfct4f6a31767

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 3255
  • Mileage 295,354 KM

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE STEERING CONTROLS  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311

705-322-6311

