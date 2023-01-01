Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Expedition

70,125 KM

Details Features

$61,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$61,999

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Expedition

2020 Ford Expedition

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Expedition

Limited

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 9934007
  2. 9934007
  3. 9934007
  4. 9934007
  5. 9934007
  6. 9934007
  7. 9934007
  8. 9934007
  9. 9934007
  10. 9934007
  11. 9934007
  12. 9934007
Contact Seller

$61,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9934007
  • Stock #: 43-102A
  • VIN: 1FMJU2AT1LEA26008

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 70,125 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Tow Hitch, Requires Subscription, Turbocharged, Four Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Auxiliary Audio Input, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Auxiliary Audio Input, P...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

2020 Ford Edge SEL/S...
 56,489 KM
$33,899 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 5 Series 52...
 111,234 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge Titan...
 71,457 KM
$31,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory