$49,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max
2018 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$49,888
+ taxes & licensing
125,774KM
Used
VIN 1FMJK1MT0JEA03439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,774 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Power Tailgate
This 2018 Ford Expedition is for sale today in Kanata.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition cant do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 125,774 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Expedition's trim level is Platinum Max. The Platinum trim is the top-of-the-line Expedition Max and it shows in every detail. It comes with smooth adaptive suspension, blind spot assist, lane departure warning, a 360-degree camera, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, SYNC 3 with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 12-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, a power liftgate, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, power running boards, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1MT0JEA03439.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Mobile hotspot internet access
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
107 L Fuel Tank
78-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7300 lbs)
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
766.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Metal-Look Door Handles
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 22"
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 22" Polished Aluminum -inc: Continuous Controlled Damping (CCD)
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Automatic Emergency Braking and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Automatic Equalizer
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$49,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2018 Ford Expedition