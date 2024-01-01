Menu
2020 Kia Sorento

108,094 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento

EX V6

2020 Kia Sorento

EX V6

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,094KM
Used
VIN 5XYPHDA51LG634358

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 108,094 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ABS, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Assist, Power Steering, All Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Power Mirror(s), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Privac...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

2020 Kia Sorento