$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Premium
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Premium
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
52,259KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8SNDHFXJU278212
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 52,259 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES W/YES ESSENTIALS -inc: Stain-resistant, NIGHT SKY PEARL, Tires - Rear All-Season, ABS, Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium 52,259 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GX 79,652 KM $22,695 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-443-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe