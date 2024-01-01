Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

52,259 KM

Details Features

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Premium

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Premium

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

52,259KM
Used
VIN KM8SNDHFXJU278212

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 52,259 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES W/YES ESSENTIALS -inc: Stain-resistant, NIGHT SKY PEARL, Tires - Rear All-Season, ABS, Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

