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<p>Summit Classics brings you this Black on Black 1967 Mustang Fastback A code car with a Ford 289 cubic inch 8 cylinder Acode paired with a factory Toploader 4 speed manual transmission and Ford 9 rear axle with a 3.50 ratio.</p><p>Additional features include Power Steering and Power front disc brakes and rear drum. There is an upgraded Hurst shifter and factory centre console and Pyle AM/FM stereo with compact disc player, USB port and Kenwood amplifier and custom speakers.</p><p>The engine features include factory hydraulic lifter camshaft, Ford aluminum four barrel intake manifold and factory Holley four barrel carburetor with Ford finned aluminum valve covers.</p><p>There is an old saying that you cant cheat when you have black paint and it is true. If you are looking for a solid original appearing Mustang Fastback you have found it. Be sure to check out all the photos.</p><p>Another huge advantage with the small block is they do not overheat like the big blocks. This Mustang comes DEALER CERTIFIED.</p><p>Priced to sell at $95,000 CDN or $68,000 USD</p><p>FOR MORE INFORMATION: CALL SCOTT 416-741-6221 or <a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow>scottv@summitford.com</a>. Note to US customers: We can arrange shipping anywhere in the US, broker across the border, no tax and no Duty. Fully insured. We are located 15 minutes from the Toronto International Airport</p><p>The mileage shown on this vehicle is not guaranteed to be accurate. Due to the age of the vehicle and the limitations of historical record-keeping, Summit Ford Sales (1982) Ltd. has no way to verify the true mileage. The odometer reading should therefore be considered exempt, approximate, or for display purposes only.</p><p>By proceeding with the purchase, the buyer acknowledges and accepts that the actual mileage may differ from the odometer reading currently displayed.</p>

1967 Ford Mustang

999 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

1967 Ford Mustang

| A Code Car | Ford 9-Inch Rear Axle | Factory Toploader 4-Manual |

Watch This Vehicle
14499133

1967 Ford Mustang

| A Code Car | Ford 9-Inch Rear Axle | Factory Toploader 4-Manual |

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
999KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN XXXXXX7F02A193809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 999 KM

Vehicle Description

Summit Classics brings you this Black on Black 1967 Mustang Fastback A code car with a Ford 289 cubic inch 8 cylinder Acode paired with a factory Toploader 4 speed manual transmission and Ford 9 rear axle with a 3.50 ratio.

Additional features include Power Steering and Power front disc brakes and rear drum. There is an upgraded Hurst shifter and factory centre console and Pyle AM/FM stereo with compact disc player, USB port and Kenwood amplifier and custom speakers.

The engine features include factory hydraulic lifter camshaft, Ford aluminum four barrel intake manifold and factory Holley four barrel carburetor with Ford finned aluminum valve covers.

There is an old saying that you cant cheat when you have black paint and it is true. If you are looking for a solid original appearing Mustang Fastback you have found it. Be sure to check out all the photos.

Another huge advantage with the small block is they do not overheat like the big blocks. This Mustang comes DEALER CERTIFIED.

Priced to sell at $95,000 CDN or $68,000 USD

FOR MORE INFORMATION: CALL SCOTT 416-741-6221 or scottv@summitford.com. Note to US customers: We can arrange shipping anywhere in the US, broker across the border, no tax and no Duty. Fully insured. We are located 15 minutes from the Toronto International Airport

The mileage shown on this vehicle is not guaranteed to be accurate. Due to the age of the vehicle and the limitations of historical record-keeping, Summit Ford Sales (1982) Ltd. has no way to verify the true mileage. The odometer reading should therefore be considered exempt, approximate, or for display purposes only.

By proceeding with the purchase, the buyer acknowledges and accepts that the actual mileage may differ from the odometer reading currently displayed.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
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416-741-6221

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Summit Ford

416-741-6221

1967 Ford Mustang