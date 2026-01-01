$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
2022 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PS24153
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Experience superior capability with the 2022 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD, the ultimate SUV in a stylish gray finish. This extraordinary vehicle comes equipped with a robust 4×4 drivetrain and an automatic transmission that ensure optimal performance and handling in every journey.
The Explorer's bold exterior is complemented by its striking alloy wheels and sleek design, cut to impress from every angle. Step inside to reveal an interior defined by luxury and comfort, featuring premium leather seats that include heated and cooled front options, as well as a heated steering wheel for maximum comfort in chilly climates. The third row offers additional seating, making it perfect for family adventures.
Tech enthusiasts will appreciate the integrated navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, and smart device integration that keep you informed and entertained on the go. Drivers can rely on advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and parking sensors to navigate roads with confidence. A convenient backup camera and brake assist system further enhance your driving assurance.
Ideal for families seeking both space and safety, or individuals looking for a powerful yet refined ride, the 2022 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD offers an exceptional driving experience. Visit Summit Ford to learn more and explore competitive offers tailored to you.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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