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<p>Experience superior capability with the 2022 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD, the ultimate SUV in a stylish gray finish. This extraordinary vehicle comes equipped with a robust 4×4 drivetrain and an automatic transmission that ensure optimal performance and handling in every journey.</p> <p>The Explorer's bold exterior is complemented by its striking alloy wheels and sleek design, cut to impress from every angle. Step inside to reveal an interior defined by luxury and comfort, featuring premium leather seats that include heated and cooled front options, as well as a heated steering wheel for maximum comfort in chilly climates. The third row offers additional seating, making it perfect for family adventures.</p> <p>Tech enthusiasts will appreciate the integrated navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, and smart device integration that keep you informed and entertained on the go. Drivers can rely on advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and parking sensors to navigate roads with confidence. A convenient backup camera and brake assist system further enhance your driving assurance.</p> <p>Ideal for families seeking both space and safety, or individuals looking for a powerful yet refined ride, the 2022 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD offers an exceptional driving experience. Visit Summit Ford to learn more and explore competitive offers tailored to you.</p>

2022 Ford Explorer

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
14508385

2022 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

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Contact Seller

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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8FH4NGB28587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PS24153
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Experience superior capability with the 2022 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD, the ultimate SUV in a stylish gray finish. This extraordinary vehicle comes equipped with a robust 4×4 drivetrain and an automatic transmission that ensure optimal performance and handling in every journey.

The Explorer's bold exterior is complemented by its striking alloy wheels and sleek design, cut to impress from every angle. Step inside to reveal an interior defined by luxury and comfort, featuring premium leather seats that include heated and cooled front options, as well as a heated steering wheel for maximum comfort in chilly climates. The third row offers additional seating, making it perfect for family adventures.

Tech enthusiasts will appreciate the integrated navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, and smart device integration that keep you informed and entertained on the go. Drivers can rely on advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and parking sensors to navigate roads with confidence. A convenient backup camera and brake assist system further enhance your driving assurance.

Ideal for families seeking both space and safety, or individuals looking for a powerful yet refined ride, the 2022 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD offers an exceptional driving experience. Visit Summit Ford to learn more and explore competitive offers tailored to you.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
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416-741-6221

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416-741-6221

2022 Ford Explorer