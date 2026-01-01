Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience the power and versatility of the 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line 4WD in stunning black. This SUV is equipped with a capable 4×4 drivetrain and smooth automatic transmission, ensuring confident handling in any environment.</p><p>The exterior boasts sleek alloy wheels and heated mirrors, while the spacious interior invites you to enjoy the comfort of heated front seats and a heated leather steering wheel. The third row offers plenty of space for passengers, making it ideal for family adventures or group outings.</p><p>Stay connected and entertained with smart device integration and a navigation system, while Bluetooth connectivity and satellite radio enhance your driving comfort. Safety features such as a backup camera, lane assist, parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control provide peace of mind on the road. Additionally, features like auto start-stop technology and remote start contribute to an efficient and convenient driving experience.</p><p>This Ford Explorer ST-Line is perfect for families and tech enthusiasts who value safety, comfort, and modern conveniences. Contact Summit Ford today to learn more about this dynamic SUV and schedule a test drive.</p>

2022 Ford Explorer

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Explorer

ST-Line

Watch This Vehicle
14508391

2022 Ford Explorer

ST-Line

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

  1. 14508391
  2. 14508391
  3. 14508391
  4. 14508391
  5. 14508391
  6. 14508391
  7. 14508391
  8. 14508391
  9. 14508391
  10. 14508391
  11. 14508391
  12. 14508391
  13. 14508391
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8KH4NGB28644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PS24154
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Experience the power and versatility of the 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line 4WD in stunning black. This SUV is equipped with a capable 4×4 drivetrain and smooth automatic transmission, ensuring confident handling in any environment.

The exterior boasts sleek alloy wheels and heated mirrors, while the spacious interior invites you to enjoy the comfort of heated front seats and a heated leather steering wheel. The third row offers plenty of space for passengers, making it ideal for family adventures or group outings.

Stay connected and entertained with smart device integration and a navigation system, while Bluetooth connectivity and satellite radio enhance your driving comfort. Safety features such as a backup camera, lane assist, parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control provide peace of mind on the road. Additionally, features like auto start-stop technology and remote start contribute to an efficient and convenient driving experience.

This Ford Explorer ST-Line is perfect for families and tech enthusiasts who value safety, comfort, and modern conveniences. Contact Summit Ford today to learn more about this dynamic SUV and schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Summit Ford

Used 1967 Ford Mustang | Shelby Tribute | 5.0L V8 Electronic Fuel Injection | 5-Speed Manual | for sale in Etobicoke, ON
1967 Ford Mustang | Shelby Tribute | 5.0L V8 Electronic Fuel Injection | 5-Speed Manual | 1,607 KM $69,000 + tax & lic
Used 1967 Ford Mustang | A Code Car | Ford 9-Inch Rear Axle | Factory Toploader 4-Manual | for sale in Etobicoke, ON
1967 Ford Mustang | A Code Car | Ford 9-Inch Rear Axle | Factory Toploader 4-Manual | 999 KM $95,000 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2025 Ford F-150 XLT 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Summit Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-741-XXXX

(click to show)

416-741-6221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Summit Ford

416-741-6221

2022 Ford Explorer