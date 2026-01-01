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2022 Ford Explorer
ST-Line
2022 Ford Explorer
ST-Line
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PS24154
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Experience the power and versatility of the 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line 4WD in stunning black. This SUV is equipped with a capable 4×4 drivetrain and smooth automatic transmission, ensuring confident handling in any environment.
The exterior boasts sleek alloy wheels and heated mirrors, while the spacious interior invites you to enjoy the comfort of heated front seats and a heated leather steering wheel. The third row offers plenty of space for passengers, making it ideal for family adventures or group outings.
Stay connected and entertained with smart device integration and a navigation system, while Bluetooth connectivity and satellite radio enhance your driving comfort. Safety features such as a backup camera, lane assist, parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control provide peace of mind on the road. Additionally, features like auto start-stop technology and remote start contribute to an efficient and convenient driving experience.
This Ford Explorer ST-Line is perfect for families and tech enthusiasts who value safety, comfort, and modern conveniences. Contact Summit Ford today to learn more about this dynamic SUV and schedule a test drive.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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