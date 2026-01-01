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1967 Ford Mustang
1967 Ford Mustang
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 1,607 KM
Vehicle Description
Summit Classics brings you this 1967 Mustang Convertible S code Shelby tribute equipped with a Ford 302 cubic inch (5.0 liter) V8 engine paired with a Borg Waner T5 five speed manual transmission and Ford 9 inch rear differential.
This 5.0 liter comes with Ford aluminum intake plenum , Ford electronic fuel injection, factory hydraulic roller lifter camshaft, Ford distributor, Ford finned aluminum valve covers, electric fuel pump, custom ceramic coated exhaust headers and dual exhaust.
Additional features include 4 wheel disc brakes and power steering and Shelby style aluminum wheels on BF Goodrich T/A radials. Shelby upgrades include the Shelby fibreglass hood and Shelby style grille and fog lamps, Shelby scoops, taillights and truck lid .
There is upgraded Hurst shifter and factory centre console. The stereo consists of Pyle AM/FM stereo with compact CD player, USB port, audio port with custom speakers and subwoofer.
This is a drive and go Mustang that looks like the real McCoy but for a quarter of the price. Get the dependability of the newer small block and this Shelby tribute comes DEALER CERTIFIED for your piece of mind.
Priced to sell at $69,000 CDN or $49,000 USD
FOR MORE INFORMATION: CALL SCOTT 416-741-6221 or scottv@summitford.com. Note to US customers: We can arrange shipping anywhere in the US, broker across the border, no tax and no Duty. Fully insured. We are located 15 minutes from the Toronto International Airport
The mileage shown on this vehicle is not guaranteed to be accurate. Due to the age of the vehicle and the limitations of historical record-keeping, Summit Ford Sales (1982) Ltd. has no way to verify the true mileage. The odometer reading should therefore be considered exempt, approximate, or for display purposes only.
By proceeding with the purchase, the buyer acknowledges and accepts that the actual mileage may differ from the odometer reading currently displayed.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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