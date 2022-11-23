Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Toyota RAV4

145,690 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2005 Toyota RAV4

2005 Toyota RAV4

1 OWNER / LEATHER / WELL SERVICED / IMMACULATE

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota RAV4

1 OWNER / LEATHER / WELL SERVICED / IMMACULATE

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

145,690KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9328402
  • Stock #: PT0694
  • VIN: JTEHD20V956034338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,690 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW WOW WOW !!! There are no other words to describe this Rav4 AWD. This beauty is a 1 Owner locally owned and loved SUV in immaculate condition. This one comes to us as a new toyota dealer trade-in and ready for its next home. This one has proactively had the dreaded ECU corrected to ensure years of headache free driving. If you're in the market for a fun to drive, stylish and very capable SUV that wont break the bank then check out this RAV4. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2011 Lexus RX 350 1 ...
 111,495 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2011 Audi A6 RARE AV...
 284,140 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2007 Saab 9-3 RARE /...
 132,490 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory