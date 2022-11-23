2005 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,888 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 6 9 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9328402

9328402 Stock #: PT0694

PT0694 VIN: JTEHD20V956034338

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 145,690 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.