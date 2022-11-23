$10,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2005 Toyota RAV4
1 OWNER / LEATHER / WELL SERVICED / IMMACULATE
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9328402
- Stock #: PT0694
- VIN: JTEHD20V956034338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,690 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW WOW WOW !!! There are no other words to describe this Rav4 AWD. This beauty is a 1 Owner locally owned and loved SUV in immaculate condition. This one comes to us as a new toyota dealer trade-in and ready for its next home. This one has proactively had the dreaded ECU corrected to ensure years of headache free driving. If you're in the market for a fun to drive, stylish and very capable SUV that wont break the bank then check out this RAV4. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.