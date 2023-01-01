$9,888+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota RAV4
RARE / MANUAL / NO ACCIDENTS/ 4WD/ FUN SUV / LOCAL
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9464628
- Stock #: PT0659
- VIN: JTEHD20V856029289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 213,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this rare gem that just arrived at our store. This Rav4 4WD manual comes to us as a local Ontario suv in great shape. If you're looking for a reliable, fun to drive suv that's known to keep its value then look no further than this future classic. These Rav4's are known to be one of the best suv's around and to find one in manual is unheard of so get this one before its gone. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
