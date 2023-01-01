Menu
2005 Toyota RAV4

213,245 KM

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

RARE / MANUAL / NO ACCIDENTS/ 4WD/ FUN SUV / LOCAL

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

213,245KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9464628
  • Stock #: PT0659
  • VIN: JTEHD20V856029289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this rare gem that just arrived at our store. This Rav4 4WD manual comes to us as a local Ontario suv in great shape. If you're looking for a reliable, fun to drive suv that's known to keep its value then look no further than this future classic. These Rav4's are known to be one of the best suv's around and to find one in manual is unheard of so get this one before its gone. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

