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<p>NO ACCIDENTS. ZERO RUST. NO PETS, NONSMOKER. One owner since 2013. Loaded, all power, top mechanical cond. Looks & amazing. CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2013 Honda CR-V EX, 210k $9990    ///    2017 Ford Escape SE, 186k $6990    </p>

2011 Honda CR-V

221,930 KM

Details Description Features

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX

Watch This Vehicle
14139769

2011 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
221,930KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H53BL809973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,930 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS. ZERO RUST. NO PETS, NONSMOKER. One owner since 2013. Loaded, all power, top mechanical cond. Looks & amazing. CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2013 Honda CR-V EX, 210k $9990    ///    2017 Ford Escape SE, 186k $6990    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2011 Honda CR-V