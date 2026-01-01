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<p>NO ACCIDENTS. ZERO RUST. Fully loaded, Navi, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated steering, heated/p/seats, keyless entry, 2 key fobs. Runs excellent. New timing chain installed in Jul. 2025. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2014 Audi A6 Quattro 3.0 256k $7500  </p>

2012 BMW X1

178,045 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 28i w/Navi

Watch This Vehicle
13993002

2012 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 28i w/Navi

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
178,045KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAVL1C57CVR81153

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,045 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS. ZERO RUST. Fully loaded, Navi, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated steering, heated/p/seats, keyless entry, 2 key fobs. Runs excellent. New timing chain installed in Jul. 2025. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2014 Audi A6 Quattro 3.0 256k $7500  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
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1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2012 BMW X1