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<p>ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, cruise, keyless entry, 2 key/fobs. Runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2013 Ford Focus Titanium, only 139k $6500    ///    2016 Hyundai Accent GLS, Navi/Android/P-Moon, 142k #6990    </p>

2012 Honda Civic

203,540 KM

Details Description Features

$6,600

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14183389

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,600

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
203,540KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F44CH024801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,540 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, cruise, keyless entry, 2 key/fobs. Runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2013 Ford Focus Titanium, only 139k $6500    ///    2016 Hyundai Accent GLS, Navi/Android/P-Moon, 142k #6990    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
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$6,600

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2012 Honda Civic