$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2012 Subaru Impreza
2012 Subaru Impreza
Limited 4-Door S/R One Owner-No Accident-Cetrified
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
94,585KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10008183
- Stock #: CH023626
- VIN: JF1GJAH64CH023626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CH023626
- Mileage 94,585 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner -Accident Free
AWD -Sunroof-Leather
Heated Seats-Bluetooth
Certification - Saftey and Servicing are all included within the price.
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From UR Ride
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8