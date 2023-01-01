Menu
2012 Subaru Impreza

94,585 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
UR Ride

647-792-1225

Limited 4-Door S/R One Owner-No Accident-Cetrified

Limited 4-Door S/R One Owner-No Accident-Cetrified

Location

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,585KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10008183
  • Stock #: CH023626
  • VIN: JF1GJAH64CH023626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Super Clean-Fully Serviced
One Owner -Accident Free
AWD -Sunroof-Leather
Heated Seats-Bluetooth

Certification - Saftey and Servicing are all included within the price.

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

