2013 Volkswagen Jetta

158,650 KM

$11,800

+ tax & licensing
$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0T TDI DSG Highline

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0T TDI DSG Highline

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

158,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9560359
  • Stock #: pdc004
  • VIN: 3VWLL7AJ3DM378981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,650 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

LOW KM.  NO ACCIDENTS.  Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, P-Moon, push start, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats/mirrors, tinted, all power, keyless. Looks & runs like new. MUST SEE !!!  CERTIFIED.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
