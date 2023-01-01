Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Journey

137,630 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T Navi/Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T Navi/Backup Cam

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1675478370
  2. 1675478370
  3. 1675478370
  4. 1675478371
  5. 1675478370
  6. 1675478370
  7. 1675478370
  8. 1675478370
  9. 1675478370
  10. 1675478369
  11. 1675478370
  12. 1675478369
  13. 1675478369
  14. 1675478370
  15. 1675478370
  16. 1675478370
  17. 1675478370
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

137,630KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9581446
  • Stock #: pdc031
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG8ET160961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,630 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%   

Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, remote start, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats/steering wheel/mirrors,  NO ACCIDENTS. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2015 Journey R/T,  7 pass DVD, 137k $14800   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2014 Ford Focus 4dr ...
 160,810 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2012 BMW 3 Series 4d...
 186,358 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 32...
 145,878 KM
$9,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory