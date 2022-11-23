Menu
2014 Subaru Impreza

130,850 KM

$13,987

+ tax & licensing
UR Ride

2.0i Premium AWD-Certified and Serviced

2.0i Premium AWD-Certified and Serviced

Location

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Used
  • Stock #: EH024057
  • VIN: JF1GJAC64EH024057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - One Owner 

Premium and All Weather Packages 
- Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth Audio and Phone
- Multi Function Steering Wheel
- Remote Starter

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

