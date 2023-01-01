Menu
2014 Toyota RAV4

160,592 KM

Details Description Features

$17,987

+ tax & licensing
$17,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

XLE AWD Apple/Android CarPlay - Sunroof - Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$17,987

+ taxes & licensing

160,592KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9971576
  • Stock #: EW136370
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV7EW136370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,592 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - No Accidents
Apple Car Play - Duel Processor Headunit - YouTube - Chrome - Back up Cam
Sunroof
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Multi Function Wheel All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

