$17,987+ tax & licensing
$17,987
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota RAV4
2014 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD Apple/Android CarPlay - Sunroof - Certified and Serviced
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
$17,987
+ taxes & licensing
160,592KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9971576
- Stock #: EW136370
- VIN: 2T3RFREV7EW136370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,592 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Car Play - Duel Processor Headunit - YouTube - Chrome - Back up Cam
Sunroof
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Multi Function Wheel All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8