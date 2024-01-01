Menu
<p>****MANUAL TRANSMISSION**** Excellent condition Volkswagon Jetta Trendline model!! 4 cylinder manual vehicle. Excellent gas mileage, back up camera, heated front seats, satellite radio, power locks, power windows, power steering, front wheel drive. Comes with a 1 year or 20,000km powertrain warranty. Certified.</p>

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

80,566 KM

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
Trendline

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW1K7AJ3EM295255

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

